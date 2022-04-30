Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

OPRT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $371.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

