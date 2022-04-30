Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

OPY opened at $32.22 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $400.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 53,620 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Oppenheimer (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.