OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. OppFi has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million.

Get OppFi alerts:

Shares of OppFi stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.