OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. OppFi has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million.
Shares of OppFi stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
