Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
