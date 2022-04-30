Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

