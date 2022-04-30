Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Shares of OBT stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $42.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

