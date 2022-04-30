Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.60. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $42.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
