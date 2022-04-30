O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $32.35-$32.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $33.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.35 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $720.25.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $16.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $606.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,402. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $688.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,831.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.