Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 213,500 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEED opened at $8.91 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

