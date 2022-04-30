Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. 58,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $894.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

