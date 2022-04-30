Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.
Origin Bancorp stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. 58,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $894.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
