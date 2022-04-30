ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

IX opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. ORIX has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 588,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ORIX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

