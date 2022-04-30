Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in April

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ORRAF remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Orora has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.81.
