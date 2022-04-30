Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in April

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ORRAF remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Orora has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

