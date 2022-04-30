OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-6.02 EPS.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.10. 125,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,016. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $284,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

