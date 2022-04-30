OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.160-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

OSIS stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 125,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

