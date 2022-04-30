OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

