Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $$35.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. Otsuka has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

