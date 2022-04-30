Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $$35.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. Otsuka has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.
Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)
