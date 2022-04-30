Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in April

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OVCHY stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $17.80. 33,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,655. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $20.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

