Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 90,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $9,032,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

