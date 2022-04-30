Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

