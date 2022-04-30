Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 70.89% and a net margin of 83.77%.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
