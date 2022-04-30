Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.92) to GBX 400 ($5.10) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ONTTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.07) to GBX 710 ($9.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTC:ONTTF opened at $4.10 on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

