Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.93. 333,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

OXSQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

