Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 67.6% in April

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PCFBY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

