Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) EVP Charles J. Carter Sells 7,347 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

