PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.