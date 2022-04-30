PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

