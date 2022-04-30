Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

PLTR stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

