Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Update

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,084. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

