Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 3,650,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,498. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -619.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

