Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 3,650,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -619.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

