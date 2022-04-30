Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95.
Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 3,650,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paramount Group (Get Rating)
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
