Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$16.21 on Friday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.49.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

