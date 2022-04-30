Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.30.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems stock opened at C$16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.49.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.