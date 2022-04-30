Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Posts Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04, Briefing.com reports. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PATK stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 222,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,372. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

