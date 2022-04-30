Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 4,170,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.