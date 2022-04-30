Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.58 Million

Analysts expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to announce $117.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the lowest is $117.21 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $413.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of PYCR opened at $24.63 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.