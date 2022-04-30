Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.58 Million

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Analysts expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) to announce $117.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the lowest is $117.21 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $413.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of PYCR opened at $24.63 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.