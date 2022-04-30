Payfare (TSE:PAY) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Payfare has a 52-week low of C$4.70 and a 52-week high of C$13.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$319.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87.
In other Payfare news, Director Marco Margiotta purchased 15,000 shares of Payfare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,095,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,957,250.50.
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.
Featured Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.