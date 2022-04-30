PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. PayPal updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.81-$3.93 EPS.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $87.93. 24,872,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,927,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

