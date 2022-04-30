PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.81-$3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.26 billion.PayPal also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 24,872,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,927,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.25. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.93.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,246,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

