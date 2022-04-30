PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr to $6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion.PayPal also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.81-$3.93 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. 24,872,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,927,011. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.25. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

