PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Earnings Results

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 70.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of PBFX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.69. 125,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $982.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
PBF Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.
