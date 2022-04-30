PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.