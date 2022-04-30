PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%.

PCB opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chung acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 over the last 90 days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

