PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PCSB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial ( NASDAQ:PCSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.