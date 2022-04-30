Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,751,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

