Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.59. 974,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.78.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

