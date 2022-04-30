Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.