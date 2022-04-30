Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Purchases 975 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $23,136.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,415.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.40 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth $262,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

