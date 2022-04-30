PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.41.
Several research firms have recently commented on PMT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.53.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 723.10%.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
