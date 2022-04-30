Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $779.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.