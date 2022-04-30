People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 728,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

