Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRFT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after buying an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

