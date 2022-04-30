Perficient’s (PRFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 366,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Perficient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.